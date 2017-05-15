2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe spy shots

May 15, 2017
2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Prototypes for an updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe have been testing for a while.

Today, though, we’ve spotted the updated C63 Coupe from the folks at Mercedes-AMG.

This is only a mid-cycle update so the changes to the car will be mild. We’re expecting new internals for the headlights as well as the Panamericana-style grille AMG is slowly adding to its range.

Expect some changes inside, too. Prototypes for the updated C-Class were sporting new steering wheels and touchpad controllers in their center consoles instead of the usual rotary dial controllers.

2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mechanically, we know the updated C63 Coupe will stick with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. The current 7-speed automatic could be replaced by a 9-speed, though.

It’s not clear if we’ll see any increase in engine performance as the current C63 Coupe still leads the pack when it comes to horsepower. The standard C63 Coupe has 469 horsepower while the C63 S Coupe makes do with 503 hp.

Note, we’re also expecting a more hardcore C63 R version with even more power to tide us over until a ballistic Black Series model arrives.

We’ll update you as soon as we know more. It’s still early days as the updated C-Class Coupe range, including the AMG variant, isn’t due out until late next year or possible even early 2019.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
