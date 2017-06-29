2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Enlarge Photo

On Wednesday, Maserati unveiled an updated version of its GranTurismo. Noticeably missing, however, was the car's convertible body style.

It turns out Maserati was saving the reveal of the GranTurismo Convertible for the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed which runs from June 29 to July 2 in the south of England.

The updated versions of the GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible are being introduced for the 2018 model year and feature refinements to the exterior design and cabin.

The changes are subtle and include a new grille similar to the one used on 2014’s Alfieri concept car, as well as a more aerodynamic front bumper. The rear bumper has also been tweaked for a neater appearance. The result of the changes is reduced aerodynamic drag from 0.33 to 0.32 for the GranTurismo and from 0.35 to 0.33 for the GranTurismo Convertible.

2018 Maserati GranTurismo Enlarge Photo

Like the coupe, the GranTurismo Convertible for 2018 will be available in Sport and MC guises only. Both come with a 460-horsepower 4.7-liter V-8 mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and sending drive to the rear wheels. Regardless of which model you get, expect 0-60 mph acceleration in under 5.0 seconds.

Moving to the cabin, all 2018 GranTurismo models come with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ familiar infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. A redesigned center console sports a new forged aluminum rotary dial controller and the button cluster for the car’s driving modes selector is now on the lower central console, next to the gearshift lever. Also standard is a Harman Kardon sound system, Poltrona Frau leather trim, and a Maserati double dial clock. Alcantara trim can be ordered as an alternative.

Maserati’s GranTurismo is now entering its 10th year on the market, and the convertible is only a couple of years younger. In its five-year strategy announcement made in 2014, FCA confirmed plans for a GranTurismo successor but said the new model would be available as a coupe only. This successor was originally due around 2018 but the release date clearly has been pushed back.

For more Goodwood Festival of Speed coverage, head to our dedicated hub.