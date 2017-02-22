New Ford Fiesta ST teased ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Last December we saw Ford unveil a redesigned Fiesta, but the version we’re most interested in, the new Fiesta ST, wasn't among the lineup.

Ford plans to reveal the hot hatch on Friday ahead of a world debut at next month's 2017 Geneva auto show. To build up excitement the automaker has placed a short teaser clip on some of its social media channels.

Prototypes for the new Fiesta ST have been spotted for over a year, with engineers benchmarking the car against the current Fiesta ST. The formula will stay much the same, with a turbocharged inline-4 driving the front wheels.

We’re not expecting the car to match the 197 horsepower of the limited edition Fiesta ST200 unveiled in early 2016, but something more than the 180 hp of the current Fiesta ST is likely. While power might not change much, expect the new Fiesta ST to adopt a more aggressive look than the current car to further differentiate it from regular models in the Fiesta lineup. We can also expect some elements borrowed from the Focus RS, such as a driving modes selector.

Unfortunately, it's not clear when Ford will launch its redesigned Fiesta range in the United States. Given the preference for SUVs here, there's the slight chance Ford might drop the Fiesta to focus on pimping its EcoSport. The subcompact SUV will go on sale here in early 2018.

Hopefully we'll have more details on Ford's U.S. plans for the Fiesta following the debut of the Fiesta ST in Geneva. The show doesn't start until March 7 but you can learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear by visiting our dedicated hub.