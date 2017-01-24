Mitsubishi teases new SUV between Outlander and Outlander Sport

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Mitsubishi SUV debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Mitsubishi has inundated us with a series of SUV concepts in recent years. Soon, though, the automaker will unveil an SUV that’s bound for production—an SUV that may end up being the basis for the next Evo.

The automaker will use the 2017 Geneva auto show this March to present an SUV positioned between its Outlander and Outlander Sport. The vehicle is partially revealed in a teaser photo released on Tuesday and is described as being a sporty, coupe-like alternative to the more rugged SUVs currently found in Mitsubishi’s lineup.

No other details were released but the teaser suggests that the SUV features a design previewed by Mitsubishi’s XR-PHEV concept unveiled in 2013. It’s possible that the plug-in hybrid system of the concept also previews one of the powertrains pegged for the vehicle.

Why all the interest in a hybrid SUV from Mitsubishi? Because the vehicle in the teaser resembles a concept the automaker unveiled in 2014 which had the Evolution name tagged on. The concept came complete with S-AWC all-wheel drive, an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and plug-in hybrid power, suggesting that it may be a preview of the vehicle that will eventually succeed the Lancer Evolution.

We look forward to finding out more at the Geneva auto show, which this year starts on March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, visit our dedicated hub.