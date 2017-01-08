2018 Chevrolet Traverse debuts at 2017 Detroit auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Chevrolet introduced a redesigned Traverse on Monday at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

It’s the popular crossover SUV’s first full redesign since the outgoing model was introduced for 2009. The redesigned Traverse will go on sale in the fall, as a 2018 model.

Its platform is General Motors Company’s [NYSE:GM] C1XX design already found in the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia. The Traverse didn’t go the downsizing route like the Acadia, though. According to Chevy, the 8-seat, 3-row SUV boasts segment-leading cargo space of up to 98.5 cubic feet. Third-row legroom is also said to be generous.

A 3.6-liter V-6 and 9-speed automatic transmission form the standard propulsion system, expected to offer nearly 10 percent more horsepower than the outgoing model’s 305-hp rating. The engine should also deliver up to 25 mpg highway and 5,000-pound towing capacity, when properly equipped. Note, that mileage is for the standard front-wheel-drive model. Adding all-wheel drive will be less economical.

As an option, there will also be a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 in a Traverse RS model. It will make 255 hp and more torque than the V-6 but only manage up to 23 mpg highway.

2018 Chevrolet Traverse Enlarge Photo

The redesigned Traverse also gets a new Traction Mode Select feature as standard. This allows the driver to make real-time adjustments to the vehicle’s driving mode to account for varying road conditions. On available all-wheel-drive models, it also allows the system to be completely disconnected from the rear axle, which helps save fuel and enhances refinement. The all-wheel-drive system is the same twin-clutch setup that debuted on the Cadillac XT5. It can transfer up to 100 percent of available torque to either axle, and can move the torque side to side on the rear axle.

For the cabin, there are available 7.0- and 8.0-inch infotainment screens designed to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an available OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. There are also USB charging ports in all three seating rows and a comprehensive suite of electronic driving aids that includes collision warning and automatic braking.

Rivals for the Traverse include the Dodge Durango, Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Explorer, Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. There are also some newcomers on the way like Volkswagen's Atlas and a new model from Subaru.

Final specifications including pricing will be announced closer to the market launch. With the launch, Chevy’s SUV lineup will span from the subcompact Trax right up to the full-size Suburban. There is still one more addition coming: it will be a small model slotting between the compact Equinox and the mid-size Traverse.

