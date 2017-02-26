2018 Volvo XC60 teased ahead of Geneva auto show debut

Feb 26, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Volvo XC60 debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show

Volvo has confirmed its redesigned XC60 will debut during March’s 2017 Geneva auto show and to build excitement has released a couple of teaser shots. The second-generation model is due in showrooms by the end of the year, as a 2018 model.

The teaser shots show that the vehicle closely resembles the larger XC90 with which it shares a platform, in this case Volvo’s modular platform for larger vehicles known as the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA). The platform ensures the XC60 will be offered with fuel-efficient powertrains and the latest in electronic driving aids including some self-driving features.

Although the design is still shrouded, we can already make out some discernible differences. For example, the Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights now extend outside of the main headlight cluster and reaches the sides of the grille. And the grille itself has lost much of the chrome detailing seen on the 90-series models, while at the rear the waterfall-style taillights have a new LED graphic.

All XC60 variants sold in the United should be fitted with inline-4 engines. The base model will likely be a T5 sporting a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering about 250 horsepower. At the other end of the spectrum should be a T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid with a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 working in conjunction with an electric drive system to deliver around 400 hp.

We'll have all the details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing, head to our dedicated hub.  

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for 2018 Volvo XC60 debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show
