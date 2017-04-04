2018 Volvo XC60 to make US debut at 2017 New York auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Crossover SUVs are the new wagons, according to popular wisdom, but at Volvo the heritage is clearly visible. The Swedish automaker’s wagon-like SUVs have been met with great success in the market, and together with the various actual wagons Volvo offers, they’ve accounted for more than half of the sales in recent years.

None is more popular in Volvo's lineup than the XC60, even though the current model is now almost a decade old. The good news is that Volvo is introducing a redesigned XC60 for the 2018 model year. The vehicle made its debut last month at the 2017 Geneva auto show and will be shown locally for the first time during next week’s 2017 New York auto show.

In the lead up to its appearance in the Big Apple, Volvo has confirmed some specifications for the U.S. market. It will be offered in T5, T6 and T8 Twin Engine guises. The T5 will feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 250 horsepower; the T6 will come with a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 316 hp; and the T8 Twin Engine will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 with an electric motor for a total 400 hp.

Also available to buyers of the 2018 XC60 will be advanced electronic driver assist features including a partial self-driving system. It allows a vehicle to accelerate, decelerate, and steer in road conditions with clear lane markings at speeds of up to 80 mph, though the driver needs to keep watch in case of emergencies. Volvo will also offer sporty R-Design trim. This will be in addition to the standard Momentum trim and upmarket Inscription trim.

Volvo will also use the N.Y. auto show to announce a few updates for the S90 for the 2018 model year. The show starts on April 12 and you can access our complete coverage via our dedicated hub.