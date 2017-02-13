Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A prototype for the redesigned, fifth-generation Audi A6 has been spotted for the first time. The car is being developed alongside new generations of the A7 and A8, two models with which it will share much in common.

The A8 will appear later this year as the first arrival. It will be followed in quick succession by the A7 and then the A6. Sales of the A6 are expected to commence sometime next year, meaning we should see it arrive as a 2019 model.

The platform is the latest evolution of Audi’s MLB design for front- and all-wheel-drive vehicles with longitudinally-mounted engines. It promises some weight savings as well as new plug-in hybrid options. The current A6, despite featuring aluminum in its construction, still weighs over 4,000 pounds in some guises.

Audi Prologue concept, 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show

As for the styling, Audi’s Prologue concept unveiled at the 2014 Los Angeles auto show points the way. The wide, imposing grille and strong creases are lifted straight from the concept, as are the geometrically-shaped headlights.

The base engine should be a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 252 horsepower. Above this will likely be a turbocharged V-6 and as mentioned earlier we should also see a plug-in hybrid option. The latter will feature Audi’s “e-tron” badge. Note, the current A6 has a plug-in hybrid option, though only in China. It combines an inline-4 with an electric motor integrated with the transmission and delivers a peak 245 hp.

The good news is that we can also expect new versions of the performance-oriented S6 and RS 6. The RS 6 should stick with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 possibly matching the 605 hp of the current RS 6 Avant Performance. It’s not clear at this point if the RS 6 will be offered as a sedan or if it will make it to the United States this time around, but we have our fingers crossed. As for the S6, we could end up seeing it downsize to a turbocharged V-6.

2019 Audi A6 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Body styles for the A6 will once again include the standard sedan you see here as well as a long-wheelbase variant for China. On top of this, there will also be an Avant wagon and Allroad soft-roader wagon.

We're also expecting the latest in self-driving technology. Audi is promising "Level 3" self-driving capability for its upcoming cars. This means they will be able to handle some situations without the driver having to monitor them, which isn't the case for current self-driving technology. For example, the cars should be able to handle parking situations as well as driving in traffic at speeds of up to 37 mph completely on their own.

The A6 is going to have a tough time when it arrives. The BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class have just been redesigned and there are also some impressive newcomers in this segment such as the Cadillac CT6, Lincoln Continental and Volvo S90.