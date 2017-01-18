Alfa Romeo Stelvio, BMW X7, Mini JCW Countryman: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Alfa Romeo has revealed the Stelvio in standard trim. We’re glad to report that the vehicle looks good even without the upgrades of the Quadrifoglio model. And with 280 horsepower on tap, it certainly won’t be a slouch.

BMW’s upcoming full-size luxury SUV, the X7, has been spied again. This time we have a video to give us a preview of what the big brute will look like on the move.

Mini’s redesigned Countryman has just spawned its John Cooper Works model. There’s not much in the way of competition for the high-performance subcompact SUV but that hasn’t stopped Mini from delivering an impressive package.

