2019 Mini Convertible spy shots

May 10, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Mini Convertible facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It was only a few weeks ago that we saw a prototype for an updated Mini Hardtop. Now engineers from BMW’s small car brand are out testing a prototype for an updated Convertible.

Since the current Mini Convertible only went on sale a year ago, expect only minimal changes for the updated model.

The prototype is for the Cooper S Convertible, and judging by the camouflage gear it wears we can expect some minor revisions to the lights and bumpers.

Similar changes should feature on the base Cooper and high-performance John Cooper Works versions, too.

Under the hood, the current inline-3 and -4 powertrain offerings should carry over, perhaps with tweaks for improved performance and efficiency. At the top of the range will remain the John Cooper Works Convertible which in current guise delivers 228 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4.

It’s doubtful Mini will add the plug-in hybrid powertrain debuting in the 2017 Mini Cooper S E Countryman to the Convertible.

Look for the updated Mini Convertible to arrive in mid-2018, as a 2019 model.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Mini Convertible facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Next Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 might wear RS badge, stick with manual transmission Next Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 might wear RS badge, stick with manual transmission
Redesigned Infiniti QX80 to keep current model's mechanicals Redesigned Infiniti QX80 to keep current model's mechanicals
2019 Mini Convertible spy shots 2019 Mini Convertible spy shots
You’ll now find Bugatti’s biggest showroom in Dubai You’ll now find Bugatti’s biggest showroom in Dubai
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


;

More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.