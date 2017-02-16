Hyundai i30 N hot hatch performance specs leaked

Feb 16, 2017
2018 Hyundai i30 N spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Hyundai i30 N spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The redesigned Hyundai Elantra GT that was just unveiled at the 2017 Chicago auto show is about to spawn a high-performance variant developed by the Hyundai N performance division.

Prototypes have been testing for over a year and now some specs have leaked out following a presentation in Hyundai’s home market of Korea. They reveal that the upcoming Focus ST and Golf GTI rival will come in two performance guises and feature a host of upgrades.

Unfortunately, the car isn’t headed for the United States. Instead, we’ll be receiving an N-tuned version of the Elantra sedan.

As for the hot hatch, which will likely be called an i30 N in most markets where it’s sold (i30 is the name of the Elantra GT outside the U.S.), the car will come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 246 horsepower in standard guise and 271 hp in a track-focused version.

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport

In comparison, the Focus ST and Golf GTI have 252 and 210 hp (220 hp with Performance Package), respectively. And the spiciest Elantra GT, the new Elantra GT Sport (shown above), will come with 201 hp.

Drive will be to the front wheels only and at launch there will only be a 6-speed manual. An 8-speed dual-clutch transmission is due to be made available eventually, however.

A limited-slip differential will help with the handling and the car will also receive adjustable dampers and a driving modes selector with a track setting. Other upgrades will include larger wheels and brakes as well as an aero kit complete with roof spoiler.

The i30 N is still some time out. While a debut is expected at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show in September, production isn’t due to start until December.

