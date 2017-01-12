Toyota reveals 210-horsepower Yaris, Gazoo name rumored

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



To coincide with its return to the World Rally Championship in 2017, Toyota will launch a high-performance version of its Yaris subcompact hatchback inspired by the new Yaris rally car.

On Thursday, Toyota released the first photos of the car and confirmed it will be coming with 210 horsepower. The output makes it a good rival for cars like the Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI.

The hot Yaris will make its world debut on March 7 at the 2017 Geneva auto show. It will debut alongside an updated Yaris range benefiting from design modifications that include new front and rear styling and a more modern cabin. Toyota says there will also be modifications to improve the car’s comfort and handling.

Crucially, the launch of the hot Yaris might also see the introduction of the Gazoo name as Toyota’s global high-performance sub-brand, with Autocar reporting in December that the vehicle might be called a Yaris Gazoo.

Gazoo is the name of Toyota’s official motorsport division, and in November it was reported that Toyota was looking at turning Gazoo into something along the lines of Ford Performance or Nismo.