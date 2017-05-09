Mazda MX-5 Miata RF driven, BMW M2 spied, VW 10-speed DSG axed: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Enlarge Photo

If you’ve been dreaming of a Mazda MX-5 Miata coupe, it’s time to get acquainted with the new RF. We’ve just spent some time with the car and can attest that the new roof option doesn’t harm the driving experience one bit.

For buyers with a bigger budget, BMW has an updated M2 just around the corner. We’ve just spied a prototype which could be for a more hardcore M2 CS variant.

Up until a couple of years ago, Volkswagen was working on a 10-speed dual-clutch transmission. A senior executive at the automaker has confirmed that plans for the transmission have been axed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF first drive review: the Miata coupe (targa?) we've always wanted

2018 BMW M2 spy shots and video

VW confirms its 10-Speed dual-clutch transmission is dead

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport first drive review

Major bank lists Tesla as top takeover target for Apple

China has licensed 9 electric car plants, more than US has today

BMW drops 6-Series coupe

Study: By 2030, self-driving cars could cut car ownership by 80 percent

Denmark’s Agile Automotive targets Lotus with pair of lightweight sports cars

Lighter, more fuel-efficient cars are safer, study says, ignoring safety rules