Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder to debut at 2017 Geneva auto show

Teaser for Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Dutch sports car brand Spyker will use next week’s 2017 Geneva auto show to unveil the convertible version of its C8 Preliator.

The convertible will be known as the C8 Preliator Spyder, and judging from a teaser shot released overnight the car will feature a folding soft-top roof.

The original C8 made its debut in 2000 as the first model of the modern incarnation of Spyker, and over the years the car has been upgraded and refined. (The original Spyker, which manufactured carriages, cars and even aircraft, went out of business in 1926.)

The C8 Preliator, unveiled at the 2016 Geneva auto show, is the most advanced of the bloodline, featuring a supercharged 4.2-liter V-8 whose peak output is 518 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Drive is to the rear wheels only but buyers have the choice of 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

Spyker C8 Preliator, 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Key to the car’s performance is lightweight construction. The coupe’s curb weight is a relatively low 3,065 pounds. We suspect the convertible won’t weigh much more.

We also suspect the C8 Preliator Spyder won’t cost much more than the coupe whose starting price is $354,990.

Despite Spyker currently focusing on its C8 line, the company hasn’t given up on its more accessible sports car, the B6 Venator. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of a release date for the V-6 sports car that was originally due on the market 2015.

The Geneva auto show opens its doors on March 7. Over at our dedicated hub you’ll learn about some of the other vehicles headed for the show.