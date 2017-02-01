Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche is out and about with the first prototypes for its next-generation 911.

Until now all we’ve seen were test mules hidden beneath the body of the current “991” series but the latest tester, likely to be for the Carrera S model, is wearing some new elements.

Most of these can be found at the rear which now sports a wide spoiler that spans the width of the car. The taillights also consist of one long strip that appears to follow the curve of the rear spoiler’s leading edge, and the exhaust tips are positioned slightly closer to the center of the rear bumper. It also looks like the rear intakes are larger than on the current model.

Moving forward, we can see that the rear quarter window’s surrounding edge has been concealed, perhaps indicating a new design here. And at the front, we can see that the headlights are now positioned at a slightly different angle to the current 911.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

From the earlier test mules, we know that the next-gen 911 will be slightly wider than the current model, as evidenced by some wheel arch extensions. Underpinning the car is believed to be a new modular sports car platform being developed by Porsche. The platform will allow greater flexibility when it comes to positioning of the engines and suspension hardware. It will also enable Porsche to finally add hybrid technology to the 911.

The platform will also underpin next-generation versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman and possibly the next-gen Audi R8 as well as Lamborghini’s replacements for the Aventador and Huracán. We've also got our fingers crossed for a new mid-engine supercar from Stuttgart. While all of these models are mid-engined, the 911 will retain its signature rear-engine mounting. Just don’t be surprised if said mounting is closer to the center of the car than in previous generations.

Expect the next-gen 911 to be introduced in 2018, initially in base Carrera and Carrera S form. They should arrive as 2019 models.

Power will come from the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 engine that debuted in the 2017 911. At present, the engine delivers 370 horsepower and 331 pound-feet torque in the Carrera and 420 hp and 368 lb-ft in the Carrera S.