2019 Porsche 911 spy shots and video

Porsche is out testing prototypes for its next-generation 911. The latest prototype, likely for a Carrera S model, reveals some details not seen on previous testers.

Most of the new details can be found at the rear which sports a wide spoiler that spans the width of the car. The taillights also consist of one long strip that appears to follow the curve of the rear spoiler’s leading edge, and the exhaust tips are positioned slightly closer to the center of the rear bumper.

It also looks like the rear intakes are larger than on the current model. And at the front, we can see that the headlights are positioned at a slightly different angle than on the current 911.

From the earlier test mules, we know the next-gen 911 will be slightly wider than the current model, as evidenced by some wheel arch extensions. Underpinning the car is believed to be a new modular sports car platform being developed by Porsche.

The platform will allow greater flexibility when it comes to positioning of the engines and suspension hardware. It will also enable Porsche to finally add hybrid technology to the 911.

The platform will also underpin next-generation versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman and possibly the next-gen Audi R8 as well as Lamborghini’s replacements for the Aventador and Huracán. While all of these models are mid-engined, the 911 will retain its signature rear-engine mounting.

There could be a mid-engine 911 model at some point, though. Porsche already has a mid-engine 911 race car, and execs have hinted at a mid-engine 911 road car. Sadly, plans for a standalone mid-engine supercar from Porsche have been put on the backburner to free up resources for the development of electric car technology.

Expect the next-gen 911 to be introduced in 2018, initially in base Carrera and Carrera S form. The car should arrive as a 2019 model. Shortly after the debut of the coupe, we'll see the convertible.

Power for both will come from the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 engine that debuted in the 2017 911. At present, the engine delivers 370 horsepower and 331 pound-feet torque in the Carrera and 420 hp and 368 lb-ft in the Carrera S.