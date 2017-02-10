New Transformers 5 trailer possibly hints at planet eater Unicron

Feb 10, 2017
Follow Viknesh

The Fate of the Furious” wasn’t the only car-related movie teased during last weekend’s Super Bowl LI. The latest trailer for “Transformers: The Last Knight” also dropped during the game and revealed some tantalizing clues about the new movie, including the possibility of the planet eater Unicron finally making an appearance.

There are scenes of what appears to be the moon under attack and a mechanized-like planet surface on which a battle between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee plays out. Fans of the 1986 animated classic “The Transformers: The Movie” will recall that Unicron was a giant robot that consumed planets and was a planet himself in his alternative mode.

From what we can gather, Optimus has been turned bad, possibly by his maker who is referenced in the dialog. He, and several other unmentioned Transformers, also appears to be the target of human security forces.

In a synopsis for the movie, we learn that some of the “core myths” of the franchise will be shattered, and perhaps redefined. The movie will also look at why Earth throughout the ages has been so important to various Transformers, good and bad.

“Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth installment of the franchise, lands in theaters on June 23. Among its human cast are Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock. You can watch the first trailer for the movie at this link.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback revealed ahead of Geneva debut 2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback revealed ahead of Geneva debut
Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger celebrates 80 years of Mopar in two-tone style Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger celebrates 80 years of Mopar in two-tone style
2017 DS 7 spy shots 2017 DS 7 spy shots
VW unveils extra-versatile Atlas Weekend Edition VW unveils extra-versatile Atlas Weekend Edition
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.