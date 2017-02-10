New Transformers 5 trailer possibly hints at planet eater Unicron

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



“The Fate of the Furious” wasn’t the only car-related movie teased during last weekend’s Super Bowl LI. The latest trailer for “Transformers: The Last Knight” also dropped during the game and revealed some tantalizing clues about the new movie, including the possibility of the planet eater Unicron finally making an appearance.

There are scenes of what appears to be the moon under attack and a mechanized-like planet surface on which a battle between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee plays out. Fans of the 1986 animated classic “The Transformers: The Movie” will recall that Unicron was a giant robot that consumed planets and was a planet himself in his alternative mode.

From what we can gather, Optimus has been turned bad, possibly by his maker who is referenced in the dialog. He, and several other unmentioned Transformers, also appears to be the target of human security forces.

In a synopsis for the movie, we learn that some of the “core myths” of the franchise will be shattered, and perhaps redefined. The movie will also look at why Earth throughout the ages has been so important to various Transformers, good and bad.

“Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth installment of the franchise, lands in theaters on June 23. Among its human cast are Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock. You can watch the first trailer for the movie at this link.